Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

