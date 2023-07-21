Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

IEX opened at $211.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $188.65 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

