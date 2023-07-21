Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.