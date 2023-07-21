Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $127,611,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $116,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.