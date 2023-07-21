V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Cut by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

