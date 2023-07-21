Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,290 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

