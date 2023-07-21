iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,966 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

