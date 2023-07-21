1,126 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

