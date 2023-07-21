Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

