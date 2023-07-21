Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,947,000 after acquiring an additional 521,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

