Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 208.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.1 %

ALB stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average of $226.27.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

