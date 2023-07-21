Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

