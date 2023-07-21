Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.17 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.