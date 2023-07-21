United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.69.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $458.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average is $400.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

