West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $378.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.38. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

