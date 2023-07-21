Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

