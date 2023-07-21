Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

