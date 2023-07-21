abrdn plc Acquires 386,500 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Vodafone Group Public worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

