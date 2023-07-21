abrdn plc Has $20.23 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,527 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 2.28% of SunOpta worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.68 million, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.44. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

