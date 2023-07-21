abrdn plc Sells 18,394 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

