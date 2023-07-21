Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 389 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $890.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $899.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $836.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.05.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.