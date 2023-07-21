Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock worth $558,481,796 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.1 %

BGNE opened at $192.89 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $230.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America raised their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.43.

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

