Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

