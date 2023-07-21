Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

