Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

