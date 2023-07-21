Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. abrdn plc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

SSNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

