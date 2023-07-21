Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 187,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.7 %

WCC stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $185.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

