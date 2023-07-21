Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 15,000 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

