Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Argus reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

