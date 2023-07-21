Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.