Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $87.58 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

