Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 665 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 26.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

