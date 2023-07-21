Cwm LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.