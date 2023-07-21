Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

