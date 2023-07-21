Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,268 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

