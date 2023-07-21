Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $835,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $290,398,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

