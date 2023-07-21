Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $77,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $16,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

