Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,967 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Hershey stock opened at $245.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

