Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 649,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

WBS opened at $45.58 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

