Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $811,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 434,381 shares of company stock worth $32,714,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

