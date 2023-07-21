Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 20.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Assurant by 173.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

