Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,883 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

