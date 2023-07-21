McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.