McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $418.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.17. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $322.84 and a 52 week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

