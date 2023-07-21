Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $982,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

STX stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

