iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 391,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 80,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

