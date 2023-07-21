Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,316 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

