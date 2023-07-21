The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

