Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

