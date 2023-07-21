Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 86,247 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,421 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 86,247 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,018,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,756,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

