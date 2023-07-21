iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,107,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

